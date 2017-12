This happy lot is the cast of the pantomime being served up by the Wragby Players 25 years ago.

For their 1992 production, the Players had chosen The Pied Piper of Hamlin.

The main characters were played by Margaret Sergeant, Bronwyn Wallis, Christine Scott, Jean Williams, Jacqui Martin, Rebecca Sargeant, Gemma Marshall, Matthew Warr, Alice Swift, David Adams, Nora Shaw and Ann Harris, who are pictured with the rest of the supporting cast.