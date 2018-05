The Market Rasen Mail of 1962 told us because of its geographic position in the centre of Lindsey, Market Rasen has always possessed a fire service with a high record of calls and service.

Some of the part-time firemen from that time are pictured lining up for a training exercise - maybe you recognise them?

Before 1974, Lincolnshire was administered by three brigades - Lindsey, Kestevan and Holland, with Lindsey, which formed in 1948, being the biggest.