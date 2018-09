The pool teams from East Barkwith’s Crossroads Inn were notching up some commendable successes back in 1992.

They were Horncastle League Division Two champions and the Triangle League Team won the knockout cup, while also being runners up in Division Two.

Tony Bradford was a semi-finalist in the individual knockout cup and was named player of the season in the Triangle League.

Gordon Roke was named player of the season in the Horncastle League.