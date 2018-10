A team of talented youngsters from the village of Claxby turned pool form upside down back in 1992.

With an average age of just 17, Neil Turnbull, Steven Warburton, James Forster, Michelle Richards, Malcolm Richards and Jimmy Cheung faced the previous year’s knockout cup winners without fear.

The visitors from the Red Lion failed to match up to the youthful enthusiasm and were soundly beaten by the Coach House Minnows.