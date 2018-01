The WRVS over 60s Club held its New Year party at the Caistor headquarters back in 1992.

Members and helpers, some of whom are pictured above, enjoyed a ‘proper’ tea party, with everything from sandwiches to masses of cakes and biscuits, plus, of course, plenty of trifle.

After the teapot had run dry, there was also a little drop of something from a bottle to mark the New Year - and to keep the cold out on the way home!