Back in 1906, Market Rasen had its own council in full control.

The new urban council had succeeded the former vestry meetings.

Notalgia: 1978 EMN-180618-060823001

Pictured above are the men in charge.

They are: standing - C R Herring, Inspector Cook, J R Hird, R W Pinder, A J Tillett, J G Topliss, Dr D F Torrens, C Elliott, J W Watson, Sgt Major Drayton and C Drayton.

On the front row are: B Hardy, James Casterton, A A Padley, J Cooper, T Bonnett and J Taylor.