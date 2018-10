Hans Van de Graaf was elected to the office of president of the Market Rasen Chamber of Trade back in 1979.

Mr Van de Graaf had lived in the town for 12 years and had been the proprietor of an electrical business (Madeley’s) in King Street for more than five years.

Mr Van de Graaf took over the position of president from Bob Airey and the handover was made at the chamber’s annual general meeting, which was held in The George public house.