Members of Market Rasen Young Farmers were sporting a smart new look back in 1989.

The club’s hockey team had new jumpers sponsored by the town’s Peacock and Binnington company.

The young players are pictured ahead of their game against Harmston YFC.

Unfortunately, the Rasen Mail report of the day doesn’t say who won.

Neither does it name the players, but maybe some of our readers know who they are - there are certainly some familiar faces.