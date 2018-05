There was a new name behind the bar at Market Rasen’s Red Lion in 1979 as Peggy Coulthard took over as landlady.

Although determined to enjoy the ‘quiet’ life, the 53-year-old Sheffield lass was planning a few changes to the pub, which had changed hands five times in the previous four years.

CAMRA supporters were pleased to hear real ale was to become available at the establishment and Peggy also had plans for a restaurant and was contemplating making use of the outbuilding in the car park.