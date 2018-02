Rodney Cousins, (pictured bottom

left), curator of the Lincolnshire Museum

of Life spoke to members of the Horncastle Family History Society.

He talked about Lincolnshire’s roots in

the Netherlands. Do you know who the other people in the picture are?

This photograph was taken in 1994.

Do you have an old photograph that

you would like to share with us?

Email your pictures to: chloe.west@

jpress.co.uk.