The magnificent monuments in Snarford Church were receiving some much-needed attention back in 1962.

Having completed the work of cleaning the Pelham monuments at Brocklesby, Janet Lenton turned her attention to those of the St Poll family.

Amongst the monuments is a canopied altar tomb enriched with ten statuettes, bearing the effigy of Sir Thomas St Paul, who died in 1582 and a wall medallion, the only one of its kind in England.