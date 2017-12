Cheers and waving from a 600-strong crowd signalled the arrival of the country’s last operational Lancaster bomber as it flew low over Wickenby airfield in 1981.

The occasion was the dedication of a memorial to the 1,080 airmen from Nos 12 and 626 squadrons who died between September 1942 and May 1945 while based at RAF Wickenby.

The memorial was dedicated by former RAF Chaplain in Chief, the Rt Rev Frank Cocks, the retired Bishop of Shrewsbury.