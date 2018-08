The ‘Little Miss Torrington’ competition was a highlight of the Torrington Fete 40 years ago.

This picture from the Market Rasen Mail of 1978 shows the winner, Deborah Johnson pictured centre back.

Also in the picture, taken by Wragby photographer John Edwards, are the many other entrants to the competition.

Maybe you have memories of an event such as this? Email your photographs for this page to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk .