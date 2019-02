A familiar sight to many from years gone by is once again on show in Market Rasen.

The police lamp hung outside the police station for many years and was in much need of some tender loving care.

Police light in the Old Court Room EMN-190129-065828001

Now fully restored, the lamp in working again - this time inside the building.

It is now hanging pride of place in the old court room, which is currently hosting an exhibition on mining at Nettleton and Claxby.

The court room is open during council office hours.