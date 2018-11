Lady golfers enjoyed a dinner night in 1992.

Featured in the top table picture above are Pat Robson (ladies’ captain), Monica Vergette (vice-captain), Jenny Hickling, Pat Woodcock, Audrey Birkett, Mary Sykes, Nancy Vernam, Pauline Neal, Barbara Hannam and Mary Woods.

The meal and general conviviality of the evening was particularly well earned by the 32 ladies who had battled long and hard in the freezing rain to support captain Pat Rowett’s social competition