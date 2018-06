Students at De Aston School were given the chance to win tickets to the Lincolnshire Show back in 1991.

Local NFU chairman Charles Wheeldon organised a quiz at the schools industry day.

Mr Wheeldon went along to the school to present the successful entrants with their tickets.

He is pictured above with Laurence Crompton-Howe, Paul Evans, Lee Stanney, Kevin Ward, Anita Holland and Daniel Smith.