Market Rasen policeman Stuart Britton paid a special visit to Osgodby primary school back in 1992.

He went along to speak to the village youngsters about the work of the police in the local community.

The visit was part of the ‘Scholar Police Relationship Scheme’ and wasn’t just all talk, as can be seen.

Pupil Hans Gertsen got the chance to try on the police helmet and looked as though he was ready with the truncheon too.