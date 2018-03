Caistor Parish Church welcomed a guest organist this week in 1992.

Matthew Beetschen lived at Claxby and was organist at both Grimsby Parish Church and the RAF College at Cranwell.

He is pictured above with regular Caistor organist David Naylor and the Rev David Davis.

Mr Beetschen was leaving Lincolnshire shortly after this picture was taken to take up a new appointment as organist to Dunblane Cathedral.