It used to be a regular sight in our towns and villages, but men congregating in the open air to ‘put the world to rights’ seems to now be a thing of the past.

This picture from the Market Rasen Mail of 1962 shows one group of men doing just that.

They were described by the reporter of the day as ‘The Grand Old men of Middle Rasen’ and they were named as, from left, Mr S E Codd (75), Mr T Boardman (72), Mr George Marrison (75), Mr W Hyde (71), Mr Robert Johnson (84) and Mr J P Rhodes.