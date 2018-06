The whole area is alive with fetes, galas and fun events at the moment and that has been the way throughout living memory.

Back in 1981, the Rasen Mail featured a picture spread by John Edwards on the fun being had at Wragby Gala.

Pictured are some of the children who attended the event having a go on the roll-a-penny game.

Maybe some of our readers have similar photographs to share on this page?

Email them to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk