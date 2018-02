Back in 1966, residents of Walesby were making a great effort to make good the heavy loss caused the previous winter by thieves who stripped lead from the tower of the Old Church, atop Walesby Hill.

A fete held at the home of Mr J R Burkitt, Walesby Grange, raised £150 for the cause.

Pictured at the opening of the fete are: front row - Mrs Massey, Lady and Sir Arthur Heneage; back row - Mr J Phillips and Mr R England (churchwardens), Mrs England, Mr J R Burkitt and the Rev F M Massey.