A large crowd of friends and regular patrons gathered at The Crossroads Inn in East Barkwith back in 1979 to bid farewell to the landlord and landlady, Mr and Mrs Cyril Tindall.

The couple had been at the pub for 17 years; their first venture in to the licenced trade, having lived previously at Hainton.

They were presented with a number of gifts on their retirement which would see them remain in the village.

Photo by John Edwards