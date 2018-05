Fancy dress was one of the main attractions at the annual garden fete held by North Kelsey and District Sports Club 50 years ago.

This picture from the Rasen Mail of 1968 shows the two classes gathered together after the judging took place.

Winner in the over-8 section were Janet and Carol Spolton (Moonlit Flit); with Becky Culpin (flower girl) second.

Under-8s winner was Nigel Dilly (clown), with Angela Dannatt (Good Old days) in second.