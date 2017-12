As the clock struck midnight in 1985, these party goers welcomed in the New Year.

They were attending a fancy dress dance at East Barkwith and are pictured singing the traditional ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

The phrase ‘Auld Lang Syne’ roughly translates as ‘for old times’ sake’, and the song is all about preserving old friendships and looking back over the events of the year.

The group at Barkwith were also looking forward, as they raised £290 to be shared between LIVES and the Over 60s club.