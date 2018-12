A Market Rasen tradition will take place this year on Christmas Eve as it has done for almost seven decades.

The arrival of Father Christmas to hand out presents underneath the town’s Christmas tree is something that always draws a crowd.

This picture from 1977 shows some of those waiting for his arrival that year.

They are pictured at Don Robinson’s Gavioli organ, which provided the atmospheric, seasonal music for the event - always a popular addition for those attending.