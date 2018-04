A North Owersby engineer hung up his tools in 1987 after a quarter of a century service.

Ron Hooton retired after running the engineering business for 25 years.

Staff at the village workshop presented him and his wife Josephine with a commemorative silver plate.

Ron was a farm manager in his early years, but then turned to smithing in North Owersby.

His machines and men serviced the food industry, with many international sales.