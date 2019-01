A local farmer who made a 2,000-mile expedition across the mountains of Persia was speaking of his travels back in 1966.

Mr R K Cornwallis (pictured) of Bleasby Grange recalled his five-week adventure led him to missing both the general election and the farm price review.

As chairman of the Lincolnshire Trust for Nature Conservation, Mr Cornwallis was particularly interested in seeing the many birds of Iran, some rare in this country.