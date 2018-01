The Lindsey Rural Players are halfway through their current pantomime run of Babes in the Wood.

Back in 1992, the group of thespians chose Aladdin as their pantomime offering.

This picture from that production shows Ian Uprichard as Widow Twanky and Joy Prichard as Aladdin.

The report of the time says there were just a few seats for the remaining performances - and that is the case again for this year’s production.