Members of Market Rasen Amateur Dramatic Society took to the stage in 1977 with a production of ‘Too Soon for Daisies’.

The comedy play attracted large audiences for its four-night run.

Frederick Shegog, who had been the Society producer for many years, played the role of Paul Vanderbloom, the owner of the villa in which three spinsters cause alarm.

Do you remember the Dramatic Society?

