It was a time of celebration for members of Nettleton WI back in 1978.

They were celebrating their Diamond Anniversary.

Pictured cutting the cake is Lynda Thomas, with some of her fellow Nettleton WI members looking on and the county chairman, Betty Harvey, on her left.

Forty years on, the WI, now Nettleton and Moortown WI, is looking to celebrate its centenary, which it will be doing in April along with Caistor WI and Holton le Moor WI.