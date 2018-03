Members of Market Rasen Ladies group presented a show called Delights in Store back in 1992.

Their audience was treated to song, dance and drama, all of which took place in a department store.

Nostalgia: 1992 EMN-180324-064347001

Three of the participants are pictured above taking on the roles of childhood favourites Bill, Ben and Little Weed.

Maybe you recognise the faces pictured or maybe you have pictures to share.

Email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk