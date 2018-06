De Aston’s seven-a-side rugby team became County Champions back in 1989.

The team won all their group games, thanks to improving team work.

They then brushed aside a powerful Spalding team in the semi-final before beating Christ’s Hospital in the final.

It was the second time in a row De Aston had won the under 14 championship and the win was made all the better as the final was played on De Aston’s home turf.

Maybe you recognise the team members?