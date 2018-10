When we published this picture last week, a number of readers were quick off the mark to give some of the names.

However, Joan Fletcher, Ralph Coulson and Sue Tolan were all able to name them all.

Back row: Don Williams (town clerk), George Bacon, Sid Brumpton, Ralph Coulson, Terry Buckle, Mike Fletcher and Steve Buchanan.

Front row: Harry Shaw, Wilma Allison, Albert Rhoades, Sid Langford, Colin Hall.

They also confirmed the picture was taken in the old John Street council chamber.