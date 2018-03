Two carers from Clarence House in Horncastle were busy ‘clowning around’ in 1994.

‘Mr Sad’ and ‘Mr Happy’, (Jenny Crossingham-Bayne and Rita Short) had both taken time out of their normal working day to tour the town to publicise their autumn fayre and sell raffle tickets for the event, which was in aid of the residents’ entertainment fund.

Whilst out and about, they also called round to the Horncastle News office to invite the team there along to the fayre as well.