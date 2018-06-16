Nostalgia: Claxby team reunited

A chance meeting in the bar of The Coach House at Claxby of the old village football team resulted, after several weeks of detective work by former centre forward John Cade, in a reunion dinner back in 1989.

Pictured above are: back row, from left - Ian Forster, landlord, Colin Bates, Des Smith, Nelson Wilmot, Alan Brumby, David Clark, Charles Cade, Bryan Smith, Dick Heath, Nev Fieldsend; front row - Mike Owen, John Cade, Phyllis Surfleet (tea lady), Michael Sharp, Pete Surfleet.

Nostalgia: 1989 EMN-180306-201739001

Barbara Cade was instrumental in helping husband John locate the whole of the Claxby team, that had won the Victor Cup 25 years previously, including the reserves.

They even managed to locate the tea lady.

It appeared none of the team had moved too far away; the furthest anyone had to travel was from Immingham.

Barbara received a bouquet of flowers as a thank you for all her hours of detective work.