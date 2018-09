Hardworking volunteers at Market Rasen’s Oxfam shop were in jubilant mood back in 1992.

They were all celebrating the 50th anniversary of the charity’s foundation.

Visitors to the shop were invited to join in the festivities and try their luck on the raffle.

Local businesses had been very supportive of the event by donating prizes.

A special celebration cake had been made which the town’s vicar, the Rev Michael Cartwright, had the honour of cutting.