17-year-old Helen McCall was celebrating back in 1980 after being named Miss Chamber of Trade.

The daughter of a town police sergeant, Helen was awarded a £100 cash prize and a trip to Holland for winning the competition.

It was the first time she had entered any form of beauty competition and was looking forward to her year’s reign.

Now Helen Reid, the article was sent in by Alan Reid, after Jon Wright helped find the elusive 1980 edition of the Rasen Mail.