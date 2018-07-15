Nostalgia: Celebrations at Binbrook WI

Members of Binbrook WI were celebrating their success in the 1970s.

Supplied by current secretary, Hilary Harris, it is thought this picture was taken at the 30th anniversary event in 1977.

Pictured are: Gladys Hallet, Stella Cook, Mrs Chatterton (VCO), Peggy McCarthy, Jean Lindsey, Barbara White, Dorothy Reane, Jean Dance, Mrs Dudman, Dorothy Leeman, Jean Brown, Ann Williams, Brenda Wright, Mrs Lawn, Kate Lawson, Jo Hudson, Flossie Crow, Mrs Farrow, Sheila Milner, Vera Lamming, Lillian Warren, Thelma Stones, and Mabel Sagar.