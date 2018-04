The inventor of a curious machine which cuts the tops off carrots was celebrating in 1992 after winning an award in a county competition.

Alan Dame, from Wolds Engineering Services at Swinhope near Binbrook, received a gold award of £1,500 on the small business grant scheme run by the county council.

The previous year, his invention was internationally patented and won a prize at the 1991 LAMMA exhibition.

Alan’s aim was to begin full scale production.