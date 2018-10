This photograph is a recent donation to the Rase Heritage Society.

It shows some familiar faces, including Albert Rhoades (seated centre) and Colin Hall (seated far right).

Can anyone name all the councillors and also confirm a year, as well as whether this is the town or urban district council?

Also to identify is the location of where the picture was taken. Could it be the old John Street offices?

