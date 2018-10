With the Caistor Rovers team riddled with injuries and absentees, finding 11 fit men proved impossible for manager Anthony Togher when the team faced the Jubilee Inn team in 1992, so he had to field a couple of players with knocks and strains.

The team is pictured above and were: back row - A Togher (manager); J Wood, P Gissing, S Farmery, S Dawson, R Sandham, L Cearnes, R Marriott, J Hendry; front row - D Togher, G Broe, A Dawson, T Lawrence (captain), P Stokes, F Thomas (physio).