Next month, Remembrance parades will be taking place across the country once again.

The picture above takes us back to just such an occasion in 1967 as Caistor prepared to pay their respects.

It shows nurses from Caistor Hospital lining up in the market place ahead of the town’s parade with Mr J Lockett, the superintendent.

The picture from the Rasen Mail of the day is a bit grainy, but maybe our readers can recognise some of the faces?