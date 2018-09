Caistor League of Friends organised another successful evening fete in the grounds of the town’s hospital back in 1981.

The event was supported by a large number of local residents and children.

All the usual attractions were on offer and the report of the event said skittles and the tombolas were particularly successful.

The event 37 years ago is pictured above, with just a few of the many helpers who worked at the event to raise money for the League of Friends featured.