Three Caistor players were in the news back in 1966.

Charles Payne along with Mr and Mrs Edward Beasley were playing leading parts in the Humberston Savoy Opera Society’s production of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic ‘The Gondoliers’.

Mr Payne, as the Duke of Plaza-Toro, was described as ‘courtly, charming, disreputable in turn, supporting all the time the Gilbertian air of light comedy’,

He previously played with Brigg amateurs.