This picture discovered amongst the Market Rasen Mail archives shows the Caistor Town Football Club of 1904.

The team consisted of J Parker, W Fagen, D Walker, P Chrone, W Dixon, J Wright, Holmes, F Maddison, G Walker, G Clark, R Ferriby, D Blunson, E Marris. E Dixon and F Wright.

Was this the town’s first football team?

Maybe some of our readers have photos of other teams to share on this page?

