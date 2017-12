Making the front page of the Market Rasen Mail thirty years ago were this quartet of youngsters.

All first year pupils, they were ready for the off at Yarborough School’s cross country races back in 1987.

Pictured are Wendy Reeve, Nicola Dannatt, Emma Roberts and Sadie East.

Do any of our readers have school days pictures to share on this page?

Email them, in a j-peg format, to rasenmail@jpress.co.uk