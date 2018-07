Four decades ago, Caistor cricketers were narrowly defeated in the final of the Cyanamid Trophy.

The cup challenge in 1978 saw them lose out at Rasen Park to the Owmby cricket team, who won with one over to spare.

Pictured are Caistor cricket team members: Martin Dowman, Ernie Allison, George Thompson, Martin Broddle, George Allison, Eddie Senior, Wes Allison, Dave Gowshall, Mick Chamberlain, Mark Gowshall and Mick Fishwick.