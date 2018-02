This picture from the Market Rasen Mail archives of 1989 shows Caistor Council holding their first meeting of the year.

The venue for the meeting was the district offices in the town.

Seated is the Mayor of Caistor at the time, Roy Brady, with vice-chairman Ralph Rodwell on the right and clerk June Marriott on the left.

Can any of our readers name the other councillors pictured?

Email dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk