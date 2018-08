A 21-year-old Binbrook man was celebrating in 1992 after setting up his own business.

Andrew Rippin received a grant from the Prince’s Youth Business Trust to help start up as an antique restorer and maker of reproduction furniture.

His first commission was to make a lectern for his old school, Market Rasen’s De Aston.

Since then, his reputation and talents had grown and he was preparing to attend the Ideal Home Exhibition with a range of furniture.