1989 saw Tealby mark 100 years since a devastating fire destroyed most of the village school.

The blaze, which was spotted at 6.15am by a neighbour, is thought to have been caused by a faulty stove.

A century later, the fire was commemorated with the unveiling of a plaque at the present school.

Pupils and staff dressed in Victorian costume for the day to add to the atmosphere of the occasion.